Dhaka, Colombo to weigh possibility of signing deals

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are likely to discuss the possibility of signing several deals when foreign secretaries of the two countries will meet in Dhaka for foreign office consultations, scheduled for early October.

The deals include an agreement for installing a coastal shipping arrangement between the two countries, agreement on promotion and reciprocal protection of investment, a memorandum of understanding on reciprocal facilitation of trade and tariff reduction and use of Sri Lankan expertise and technology in deep sea fishing in the Bay of Bengal, said foreign ministry officials.

Foreign secretary M Shahidul Haque will lead the Bangladesh delegation while the Sri Lankan delegation will be headed by its foreign secretary Esala Weerakoon.

The two foreign secretaries are also expected to discuss cooperation in the areas of culture, education and science.

The topics of discussions between the two top diplomats will also include cooperation in various regional and multilateral forums like SAARC, BIMSTEC and Indian Ocean Rim Association.