You are here: Home » Inner Pages

JU goes into eid vacation today

September 6, 2016 12:26 am·0 commentsViews:
JU Correspondent

The Jahangirnagar University would go into a 13-day eid vacation today, said Mohhamad Ali, deputy registrar (Education) of the university. The academic activities will remain close till September 18 while the administrative activities will remain close in September 8-18. The university dormitories would remain open during the vacation, the registrar said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. 2 enumerators held for taking bribe for enrolling in voters’ roll The police arrested two enumerators on Saturday on charge of taking bribe while collecting personal information of people for enrolling...
  2. FESTIVAL ALLOWANCES BEFORE EID: RMG workers demand actions against ‘failed factory owners’ Garment labour leaders at a protest rally in the capital on Thursday called on the government to take actions against...
  3. Textiles dyeing plants worst pollutants: DoE Textile dyeing plants in the country topped the list of environment pollutants, according to data gathered by enforcement drives of...
  4. 223rd Uros of Shah Sufi Syed Mohammad Dayem observed The 223rd Uros of Hazrat Shah Sufi Syed Mohammad Dayem (R), the founder of Azimpur Dayera Sharif, was observed with...
  5. Abandoned LEXUS found at Sylhet CIID office Sylhet Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate authorities seized a luxurious car, worth around Tk 1.5 crore, left abandoned in front...
  6. Dialogue only way to overcome crisis: Nagarik Oikya Nagarik Oikya, a civic forum, has iterated its call for holding a ‘national dialogue’ for resolution of the current political...
  7. Syed Fazla Ali dies Syed Fazla Ali, a hero of language movement, died at a hospital in the city on Thursday afternoon, said a...
  8. Take control of manpower export to Libya, Malaysia and Iraq: JS panel tells ministry A parliamentary panel on Thursday recommended the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry take control of the process of sending...
  9. Girl killed after rape in Savar A teenage girl was killed after rape at Tongabari of Ashulia in Savar. Police recovered the body of the victim,...
  10. KU goes on 14-day vac The Khulna University would go into a 14-day vacation today on the occasion Jumatul Wida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr, said a...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement