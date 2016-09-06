You are here: Home » Front Page

Malaysia abuzz as old foes team up after 18yrs

September 6, 2016 12:40 am·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . Kuala Lumpur

Former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad on Monday met Anwar Ibrahim, the jailed de facto leader of the opposition alliance, for the first time in 18 years, signalling growing unity among opponents of scandal-tainted prime minister Najib Razak.
Malaysia’s political landscape has been shaped for nearly two decades by a bitter feud between Anwar and Mahathir, whose decision to sack Anwar as his deputy sparked an opposition movement, Reformasi, or Reform, in 1998.
But in July, Anwar endorsed a political compact spearheaded by Mahathir, as ruling party rebels and the opposition joined hands to fight against Najib.
The new coalition poses potentially the biggest political threat to Najib, who has been facing calls to step down over multi-billion dollar graft allegations tied to a state-owned investment fund he oversaw, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
On Monday, social media was flooded with pictures of the two men shaking hands and chatting cordially in a high court in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, where Anwar had sought an injunction to stop implementation of the National Security Council (NSC) Act.
‘He showed his preparedness to come and pledged his support for the court application, and wished me well and success. And I presume, therefore, that he supports the reform agenda,’ Anwar said outside the courtroom in a video on social media.
In a separate video, Mahathir said he endorsed his former deputy’s court action against the legislation, but added that he was ‘not making peace with him’. He gave no further details.
The legislation took effect from August 1, giving Najib sweeping powers to designate any area as a ‘security area’ and deploy forces to search any individual, vehicle or premises without a warrant.
It also allows investigators to dispense with formal inquests into killings by the police or armed forces in those areas.
Monday’s encounter was the two leaders’ ‘first meeting after 18 years, 2 days,’ Anwar’s wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is the president of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), said in a brief message on social network Twitter.
Anwar was sentenced to five years’ jail in 2013 for sodomy, on a charge he and his supporters call politically motivated.
It is Anwar’s second time in prison. He was first jailed by Mahathir on charges of sodomy and graft in the late 1990s, after his sacking as deputy prime minister.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. India court pressures Modi on ‘criminal’ ministers India’s top court said Wednesday lawmakers with criminal backgrounds should not serve in government, with 13 ministers in the current...
  2. Myanmar gets civilian president after 50 years Myanmar got its first civilian president in decades on Tuesday after lawmakers elected a close aide of Aung San Suu...
  3. Rigid banking rules in Myanmar trouble Bangladeshi businesses Bangladeshi community leaders in Myanmar have said that both the neighbouring countries need to bridge gap in bilateral relations and...
  4. Nepal protesters face tough choice Nepal’s constitutional crisis has entered a new and potentially dangerous stage as protesters, exhausted by a five-month blockade that has...
  5. Eight dead as strong quake hits northeast India At least eight people were killed and scores injured Monday when a strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck northeast India, sending...
  6. India moves 2 warships away from Kolkata port after terror alert India’s navy withdrew two warships from the eastern port of Kolkata on Tuesday after intelligence agencies warned of an attack...
  7. India, Pakistan lower flag at border ceremony day after attack India and Pakistan solemnly lowered their national flags at a dusk military ceremony on their main land border crossing on...
  8. 5 killed as cyclone Hudhud blasts India’s east coast Cyclone Hudhud blasted India’s eastern seaboard on Sunday with gusts of up to 195 km per hour, uprooting trees, damaging...
  9. Torrential rains kill more than 230 in Pakistan, India More than 230 people in Pakistan and northern India have been killed in torrential monsoon rains which triggered flooding, landslides...
  10. India temple fire kills over 100 An explosion and massive blaze apparently sparked by a stray firework during an unauthorised display killed over 100 people and...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement