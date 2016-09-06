Water crisis in Dinajpur: Two coal-fired power plants to be installed in Gaibandha

The government has decided to set up two large coal-fired power plants in Gaibandha instead of Dinajpur to use water of the river Jamuna for the cooling system of the power plants.

The power and energy ministry made the decision in the past week following ‘bitter’ experience with the falling groundwater level at Barapukuria for withdrawal of the water to cool turbines of 250MW coal-fired power plant and to extract coal from a deposit, said a ministry official.

Initially, state-run Ashuganj Power Station Company Limited planned to set up a 1,320MW mine mouth power plant at Barapukuria in Dinajpur.

A proposed joint venture of state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board and Chinese state-run POWERCHINA Resources Ltd planned to set up a 660MW mine mouth power plant at Dighipara in Dinajpur.

‘I have asked them to shift the proposed sites to the bank of river Jamuna as there are some problems with the groundwater levels in the two coal mine areas,’ state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid told New Age in the past week.

‘We would extend rail links to the power plants on the bank of river Jamuna to supply coal from Barapukuria and Dighipara coal mines,’ he said.

The coal mines are located in 12 kilometres in Dinajpur, said officials, adding that the groundwater level, which had already been affected by a 250MW power plant and a coal mine, would fall further if any large coal-fired thermal power plant was installed there.

Meanwhile, Ashuganj Power Station Company Limited selected a place on the bank of river Jamuna at Fulchhari in Gaibandha.

The company told a meeting held on Sunday with Nasrul Hamid in chair that it would soon start a feasibility study at Fulchhari.

Officials said that the site for 660MW coal-fired power plant of the joint venture would be determined later as the project was at initial stage.

On June 16, an intelligence report said that people of 14 villages in Barapukuria had grievances over water crisis due to withdrawal of ground water by the authorities of 250MW thermal power plant and coal mine there.

There might be an outburst anytime, the report said.

Barapukuria Thermal Power Station uses coal extracted from its adjacent Barapukuria mine since 2006.

Faulty design and absence of modern technology in Barapukuria underground coal mine prompted the power station to extract groundwater for the cooling system, said officials.

Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited does not have treatment facilities of water it extracts during coal mining and releases the water on the surface, they said.

But 10 to 12 years ago, it was expected that the water of coal mine would be used at the power plant, they added.