Obaidul confesses to killing Risha

Obaidul Khan, the lone accused in the case of killing 14-year-old school student Suraiya Akhter Risha, on Monday gave his confessional statement before a Dhaka court saying that he alone stabbed Risha on August 24 as she refused to accept his proposal for a romantic affair.

Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Ahsan Habib recorded his confessional statement after Ramna police station inspector (investigation) Md Ali Hossain, also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a petition to record his statement.

The accused also said he did not have any accomplice when he hacked Risha, a Class VIII student at Willes Little Flower School and College at the capital’s Kakrail area, with a knife, said sources in the court.

The court, after recording the statement, sent Obaidul to jail.

Obaidul gave the confessional statement on the fourth day of his remand though a Dhaka Court on September 1 allowed police to interrogate him for six days.

The youth Obaidul, a staff of a tailoring shop of the Elephant Road’s Eastern Mollika Shopping Mall, was arrested in Nilphamari on August 31, three days after the school girl succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on August 28.

Obaidul allegedly fled away after stabbing Risha in her abdomen and left hand on August 24.

Following the death of Risha, his fellows as well as different left leaning student and socio-cultural organisations in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country protested the killing and demanded the exemplary punishment of suspected killer Obaidul.