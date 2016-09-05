Mobile court jails two drug store owners, fines 10 stores

A mobile court jointly conducted by the Directorate General of Drug Administration and Rapid Action Battalion on Monday jailed two drug owners of Mitford Medicine market for two years each for doing illegal business.

The court also fined 10 shop owners of three markets near Mitford Hospital under Kotwali police station Tk 13 lakh for various irregularities.

RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam, who led the drive, seized huge cache of medicines and destroyed them at Matuail dumping ground of Dhaka City Corporation, said drugs superintendent Golam Kibria Khan.

The two jailed drug shop owners of Mitford market are Chandan Das of Alpana Medical Hall and Fazlul Huq of Titas Medical Hall.

They were sent to jail for doing business without any license and storing and selling a huge amount of government drugs meant for distribution among patients at government hospitals for free,’ he said.

He said that they fined six medicine outlets Tk 6.50 lakh at Mitford Medicine Market for preserving and selling unregistered pain killers and medicines for heart diseases and gastric.

The drug super said that the mobile court also raided two shops at the adjacent Amin Medicine Market and two other shops at Taj Medicine Market and seized unregistered steroid and herbal medicines used for cattle.

The court fined a total of Tk 6.5 lakh to the four shops.