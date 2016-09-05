Jagannath univ to get campus in Keraniganj

The government has taken initiative to build a new campus for Jagannath University at Keraniganj in the wake of students’ agitation demanding halls of residence.

‘We will take necessary steps to build academic building, residential halls and others for making a complete university campus for Jagannath University,’ education minister Nurul Islam Nahid said a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The campus will be set at Keraniganj where university had already bought 25 bighas of land. ‘We will acquire more lands according to rule,’ he added.

However, the existing Jagannath University establishments at Old Dhaka’s Chittaranjan Avenue will remain to university, said Nahid.

All these decision taken as the cabinet has decided to do so, he said

The government took the decision when students deprived of residential facilities have been rallying for constructing residential halls of the university on the land of just moved-out Dhaka Central Jail in the Old Dhaka and reclaiming halls since August 1.