15pc income tax on pvt univs illegal: HC

Private universities and medical, dental, engineering and other technical colleges do not require to pay 15 per cent income tax as the High Court on Monday declared illegal a finance ministry notification imposing the tax.

The High Court also directed the government to return in 30 working days the tax it had realized from 46 private universities and colleges under the finance ministry’s notification become effective from July 1, 2010.

A bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty issued the directive while it disposed of 46 writ petitions filed by the private universities and medical, dental and engineering colleges challenging the legality of imposing income tax only on the education of private universities.

The income of any university, or any other educational institution, which is not operated commercially and also medical college, dental college, engineering college, and institution imparting education on information technology.