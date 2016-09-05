Mob bashes three after police seizes six petrol bombs from them

Three suspected ‘criminals’ were beaten by mob in front of PWD Bhaban at Segun Bagicha in Ramna in the capital when police challenged a car, caught the three and seized six petrol bombs from them Monday afternoon.

The arrestees who are now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital are Md Jalil, 36, Md Anisur Rahman, 40 and Jahir Uddin, 38. The detailed addressed of the arrestees could not be known immediately.

Ramna police station duty-officer Amena Khatun said that a team of Ramna police, on secret information, challenged a private car at Segunbagicha at about 1:30pm and the car tried to flee the scene.

Later, the police with the help of locals managed to stop the car, caught the three and found six petrol bombs in the car, she said.

As the petrol bombs were found in the car, the locals became angry and give the three a good bashing, she said.

She said that police immediately rescued them from the wrath of people and took them to DMCH for treatment.

Amena said that police also seized the car.