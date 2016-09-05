You are here: Home » National

Turkey’s reactions tantamount to interference in B’desh’s internal matter: govt

September 5, 2016 7:17 pm·0 commentsViews: 5
New Age Online
Mir Quasem Ali

Mir Quasem Ali

The Bangladesh government on Monday said the reactions of the Turkish government about the execution of war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali was tantamount to interference in matters pertaining to a sovereign state.
The foreign ministry said this in mote varbale issued to the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka.
In the diplomatic note, the government conveyed it’s ‘dismay’ at the issuance of press release by the Turkish government on the execution and stated that ‘such reactions tantamount to interference in matters pertaining to a sovereign state’.
Turkey, in a press release issued on Sunday, described the execution of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali as a ‘wrong practice’ and expressed hope that it will not create any ‘separation’ among the people of Bangladesh.
The Turkish statement ‘does not help foster bilateral relations that exist between the two brotherly countries’, the Bangladesh foreign ministry protest note said.
It said through the trial against the perpetrators of war crime and crime against humanity committed in 1971, the long cherished aspiration of the nation will be fulfilled, justice ensured, rule of law upheld and opportunities for true reconciliation will be created.
The note verbale elaborated the crimes perpetrated by Mir Quasem Ali, who was one of the central commanders of the infamous Al Badr militia force in 1971,  who was involved in the commission of offences of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including planning, instigating and executing genocide, murder, abduction and torture in Chittagong during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.
The verdicts against him had been handed down through an independent, fair and transparent judicial process, with full access given to national and international media and without any political interference, it said.
The lawyers of Ali had been given unimpeded access to the proceedings of the court throughout the trial process, it added
The trial was not at all based on his political identity or affiliation, the note said.
Mir Quasem Ali was executed at Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur district on Saturday night.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Khaleda remarks draw protest Several pro-liberation organisations on Tuesday demanded trial of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on sedition charges for her recent remarks on...
  2. Sheikh Hasina’s remarks frustrate nation: BNP Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Monday said recent remarks by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, that national unity against extremism has already...
  3. Khaleda tells AL to learn from Britain Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Monday asked the ruling Awami League to take lessons from Britain and hand...
  4. HC verdict over 16th constitutional amendment historical: BNP Terming historical the High Court verdict that declared the 16th constitutional amendment illegal BNP on Friday said it has strengthened...
  5. Govt to take action against those involved in plot to kill Joy: PM Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the government will definitely take action against......
  6. Hearing on DB petition over Mahmudur’s case Apr 25 A Dhaka court on Monday fixed April 25 for hearing a petition filed by DB over showing Amar Desh acting...
  7. Fakhrul released after five hours of landing in jail The newly appointed Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, was sent to jail in about two hours...
  8. Two Dhaka city AL committees soon: Hasina The ruling Awami League president, Sheikh Hasina, also the prime minister, on Tuesday said that she would soon announce committees...
  9. BNP leader RA Ghani passes away Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s senior leader RA Ghani died while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in Dhaka early on Friday. He...
  10. Cabinet endorses draft Digital Security Bill The cabinet on Monday endorsed in principle the draft ‘Digital Security Bill 2016’ proposing life-term imprisonment for any propaganda against...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement