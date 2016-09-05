BNP demands resignation of Qamrul, Mozammel

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Monday demanded immediate resignation of food minister Qamrul Islam and liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq as they were found guilty of breaching oath of office.

The party’s standing committee member Moudud Ahmed at a news conference at the party’s central office at Naya Paltan made the demand.

Moudud also asked the government to scrap all decisions signed by Qamrul and Mozammel after March 27 as the Appellate Division on that day delivered the verdict.

Moudud said staying in office by the two ministers is against the dignity of judiciary.

The Appellate Division on March 27 fined the two ministers with Tk 50,000 for their contemptuous remarks against Supreme Court centring the verdict of executed war criminal Mir Quasem Ali’s appeal against the death sentence. The full verdict was published on September 1.

The Appellate Division observed that the two ministers had breached law and their oath of office through the contempt.