You are here: Home » National

BNP demands resignation of Qamrul, Mozammel

September 5, 2016 4:59 pm·0 commentsViews: 14
New Age Online

BNP-flagThe Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Monday demanded immediate resignation of food minister Qamrul Islam and liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq as they were found guilty of breaching oath of office.
The party’s standing committee member Moudud Ahmed at a news conference at the party’s central office at Naya Paltan made the demand.
Moudud also asked the government to scrap all decisions signed by Qamrul and Mozammel after March 27 as the Appellate Division on that day delivered the verdict.
Moudud said staying in office by the two ministers is against the dignity of judiciary.
The Appellate Division on March 27 fined the two ministers with Tk 50,000 for their contemptuous remarks against Supreme Court centring the verdict of executed war criminal Mir Quasem Ali’s appeal against the death sentence. The full verdict was published on September 1.
The Appellate Division observed that the two ministers had breached law and their oath of office through the contempt.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Teachers on MPO-list to get salaries under new pay scale: Nahid The minister for education, Nurul Islam Nahid, on Sunday said teachers of MPO-listed educational institutions will get salaries and other...
  2. AL, allies vow to root out extremism Leaders and activists of the ruling alliance, socio-cultural organisations and professional bodies on Monday took a fresh vow to resist...
  3. Process on to ‘grasp Bangladesh like Sikkim’, alleges BNP Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah on Monday alleged that political, economic and diplomatic processes are......
  4. BNP chairman candidate shot at in Gaibandha Miscreants shot at a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-backed chairman candidate of Erendabari union in Phulchhari of Gaibandha early Friday......
  5. US-Bangladesh to fight terrorism jointly: Minister Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday said that the US will provide help in identifying terrorists as Bangladesh don’t want...
  6. SC asks govt to maintain status quo over eviction of Urdu-speaking inhabitants The Appellate Division on Monday directed the government to maintain the status quo for six weeks over eviction of Urdu-speaking...
  7. Repression growing for lack of democracy: BNP Voicing deep concern over the growing incidents of killing, Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on......
  8. Hasina smells another plot to kill her The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday smelt ‘another conspiracy to kill her’ in Saturday’s statement of Bangladesh Nationalist Party...
  9. EC working for govt, alleges BNP Hitting out at the Election Commission for its inaction against ruling party men for various election irregularities, Bangladesh Nationalist Party...
  10. Unity among people urged to thwart extremists’ attack Politicians on Wednesday urged the general people to get united and resist evil extremist forces in the country. They also...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement