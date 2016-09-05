Bangladesh U-16 girls finish on a high

Bangladesh Under-16 women’s football team finished the group phase on a high with a crushing 4-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

The team already sealed their place in the history books after they qualified for the final round of the 2017 AFC Under-16 Women’s Championship in China with a 4-2 win over Chinese Taipei on Saturday in Dhaka.

Skipper Krishna Rani scored two goals for the hosts while Anuching Mogini and substitute Tohura Khatun netted each one.

With the win, Bangladesh finished as the Group C champions of the Qualifying round.

The footballers burst into celebration after the match was over at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city.