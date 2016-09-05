Govt declares Sept 11 holiday

The government on Monday declared September 11 as holiday ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha considering pressure on transports immediately before and after the religious festival to be celebrated on September 13.

The public administration ministry made the announcement on an executive order by the prime minister. The holiday is announced to ensure that home-goers could smoothly travel to their destinations and enjoy the festival comfortably, a senior official concerned told New Age.

The order also said all government, semi-government and autonomous offices would remain open on September 24 to make up the loss of working hours if the vacation was extended as proposed, the official mentioned.