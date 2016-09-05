You are here: Home » National

PM opens Viber-like app for 14 lakh govt officials

September 5, 2016 2:10 pm·0 commentsViews: 5
New Age Online
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina launches android application ‘Alapon’ prior to the weekly cabinet meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday. — Focusbangla photo

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina launches android application ‘Alapon’ prior to the weekly cabinet meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday. — Focusbangla photo

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Monday launched Viber-like ‘instant messaging app’ for some 14 lakh government officials which is expected to bring about a revolutionary change in intercommunication of government officials.
Prior to the weekly cabinet meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat, the prime minister opened the app, ‘Alapon’, talking to the deputy commissioner of Barisal, cabinet secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam told journalists after the meeting.
He said the app is like the popular app ‘Viber’ and no fee or charge will be required for using this ‘reliable and secure’.
Shafiul Alam said the information and communication technology division has developed the app for the government officials to reach public services to people’s doorsteps. ‘The initiative was taken as part of its aim of developing Bangladesh as a technology-based modern digital country.’
The cabinet secretary said the journey of digital Bangladesh envisioned by prime minister Sheikh Hasina is now in its full swing with the formation of the government led by Bangladesh Awami League in 2009, reports United News of Bangladesh.
He said the present government has been working relentlessly over the last seven and a half years to reach various public services to the doorsteps of people alongside building digital infrastructures.
The overall activities of government officials have increased many times and the Alapon has been developed to make their activities dependable and faster.
Alam said the new app has already been unveiled in the IOS and Google Play Store, and all government officials could download it using their NID number and mobile number they provided during the pay fixation.
He said the government officials now can talk to each other and hold group discussions (chat and group chats) and group conference, make conversation and video conversations (voice and video call), send messages and exchange official files alongside know their locations with the app.
All kinds of communications will be easier as mobile number of any specific official could be collected after going to ‘advanced search’ option of the app, the cabinet secretary said.
Besides, he said, all security systems have been incorporated in the app so that none can hinder the security of the intercommunication medium of the government officials easily.
‘The app is unique compared to the existing ones as it’ll require less bandwidth, charge and space. The government money will also be saved as there’s no need for additional charge, except the internet cost, triggering a revolutionary change in intercommunication by government officials,’ Alam added.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. WORK AT COMILLA UNIVERSITY : JL man submits 3 tenders alone, bars others A local leader of Juba League, ruling Awami League-backed youth organisation, submitted three tenders in the name of different companies...
  2. DLA demands security of people The Democratic Left Alliance, a combined group of eight left leaning political parties, held a rally in front of the...
  3. Polls official assault: MP Mustafizur, 2 others get bail A Chittagong court on Thursday granted bail to ruling Awami League lawmaker Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury after he surrendered before it...
  4. Aslam put on 7-day remand in sedition case A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday placed Bangladesh Nationalist Party joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury on seven-day interrogation......
  5. UP election: Two more AL activists killed Electoral violence claimed two more Awami League activists on Thursday in the ongoing first ever partisan elections to union parishads....
  6. JS goes into session, to continue till May 5 The sitting of the tenth session of the 10th parliament resumed at 5:00pm Sunday with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in...
  7. 35 AL rebel chairmen aspirants suspended Khulna district unit Awami League Wednesday suspended 35 rebel chairmen aspirants of upcoming union parishad election, scheduled to be held...
  8. Demand for raising entry age for govt job: Students block Shahbagh intersection Students from different universities and colleges on Friday blocked the city’s key Shahbagh intersection for about half-an-hour seeking raise in...
  9. CJ’s remark jolted govt’s base, says BNP Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior leader Lt Gen (retd) Mahbubur Rahman on Friday said Chief Justice SK Sinha's recent remark on...
  10. Khaleda secures bail in nine cases Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia and her party leaders on Wednesday appeared in four sessions and magistrate’s courts in...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement