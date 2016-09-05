PM opens Viber-like app for 14 lakh govt officials

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Monday launched Viber-like ‘instant messaging app’ for some 14 lakh government officials which is expected to bring about a revolutionary change in intercommunication of government officials.

Prior to the weekly cabinet meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat, the prime minister opened the app, ‘Alapon’, talking to the deputy commissioner of Barisal, cabinet secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam told journalists after the meeting.

He said the app is like the popular app ‘Viber’ and no fee or charge will be required for using this ‘reliable and secure’.

Shafiul Alam said the information and communication technology division has developed the app for the government officials to reach public services to people’s doorsteps. ‘The initiative was taken as part of its aim of developing Bangladesh as a technology-based modern digital country.’

The cabinet secretary said the journey of digital Bangladesh envisioned by prime minister Sheikh Hasina is now in its full swing with the formation of the government led by Bangladesh Awami League in 2009, reports United News of Bangladesh.

He said the present government has been working relentlessly over the last seven and a half years to reach various public services to the doorsteps of people alongside building digital infrastructures.

The overall activities of government officials have increased many times and the Alapon has been developed to make their activities dependable and faster.

Alam said the new app has already been unveiled in the IOS and Google Play Store, and all government officials could download it using their NID number and mobile number they provided during the pay fixation.

He said the government officials now can talk to each other and hold group discussions (chat and group chats) and group conference, make conversation and video conversations (voice and video call), send messages and exchange official files alongside know their locations with the app.

All kinds of communications will be easier as mobile number of any specific official could be collected after going to ‘advanced search’ option of the app, the cabinet secretary said.

Besides, he said, all security systems have been incorporated in the app so that none can hinder the security of the intercommunication medium of the government officials easily.

‘The app is unique compared to the existing ones as it’ll require less bandwidth, charge and space. The government money will also be saved as there’s no need for additional charge, except the internet cost, triggering a revolutionary change in intercommunication by government officials,’ Alam added.