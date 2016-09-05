You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Obama, Putin meeting had ‘businesslike tone’

September 5, 2016 2:19 pm·0 commentsViews: 6
Reuters . Hangzhou / New Age Online
Russian president Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US president Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 5, 2016. — Reuters photo

Russian president Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US president Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 5, 2016. — Reuters photo

A meeting between US president Barack Obama and Russian president Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a G20 summit in China on Monday had a ‘businesslike tone’ and went on longer than anticipated, a senior US administration official said.
Obama and Putin discussed core issues on both the Syria and Ukraine crises, the official added.

