Obama, Putin meeting had ‘businesslike tone’

A meeting between US president Barack Obama and Russian president Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a G20 summit in China on Monday had a ‘businesslike tone’ and went on longer than anticipated, a senior US administration official said.
Obama and Putin discussed core issues on both the Syria and Ukraine crises, the official added.
Reuters . Hangzhou
