Four JMB female members arrested in Sirajganj

Detectives arrested four suspected female activists of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh at Kazipur in Sirajganj early Monday.

A team of Detective Branch of police led by its officer-in-charge Waheduzzaman raided the house of Faridul Islam, a top leader of the militant outfit, at Baraitali around 2:30am and arrested them.

Faridul went into hiding after a drive was conducted at Kazipur to arrest him in 2015.

The arrestees were identified as Fulera Khatun, 45, mother of Faridul, his two siblings — Sakila Khatun, 18, and Salma Khatun, 16 — and Rajia Begum, 35, wife of Rafiqul Islam, a neighbour.

DB police, however, could not trace Faridul’s father Abu Sayeed, and Rafiqul Islam during the raid.

They claimed the four females were the members of JMB’s suicide squad. They were arrested along with a personal computer and jihadi books.

During the primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they were taking preparation to kill enemies of Islam by suicide attack, Sirajganj police superintendent Miraz Uddin Ahmed said at a press briefing at his office.