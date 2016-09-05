You are here: Home » National

High alert against Zika virus at Benapole

September 5, 2016 12:40 pm·0 commentsViews: 5
benapoleImmigration police is on special alert at Benapole check-post to prevent anticipated spread of Zika virus through the border.
Immigration police at Benapole said a five-member medical team has been examining every foreigner entering Bangladesh through the check-post.
They are conducting initial test with thermal scanner provided by the health services directorate, reports United News of Bangladesh.
They have also increased surveillance in the area.
Officer-in-charge of Benapole immigration police Iqbal Hossain said the medical team members have been working since Sunday afternoon following a directive from the health and family welfare ministry.

