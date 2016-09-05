You are here: Home » National

Writ challenges ministership of Qamrul, Mozammel

September 5, 2016 12:45 pm·0 commentsViews: 11
New Age Online
AKM Mozammel Huq, Md Qamrul Islam

AKM Mozammel Huq and Md Qamrul Islam

A Supreme Court lawyer on Monday filed a writ petition challenging the legality of staying in office by food minister Qamrul Islam and liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq after they were found guilty of breaching oath of office.
Lawyer Eunus Ali Akand filed writ petition after getting no response from the two ministers to a legal notice issued on them on September 3.
The Appellate Division on March 27 fined the two ministers with Tk 50,000 for their contemptuous remarks against Supreme Court centring the verdict of executed war criminal Mir Quasem Ali’s appeal against the death sentence. The full verdict was published on September 1.
The Appellate Division observed that the two ministers had breached law and their oath of office through the contempt.
Eunus Ali Akand said he challenged the legality of the two ministers’ staying in office despite such a verdict of the Appellate Division.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Local govt budget demanded Local government representatives on Saturday called for separate budget for local government. They also said the local government system should...
  2. Ban on rally gone, AL organises meeting in city The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave conditional permission to ruling Awami League to hold a rally at Shuhrawardy Udyan on...
  3. Ruling party MP Chhobi Biswas comes under attack Ruling Awami League lawmaker from Netrakona 1 Chhobi Biswas came under attack near Dhaka Medical College during a triangular clash...
  4. 2015 to be year of democracy, development: Khaleda The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, on Tuesday called for a national unity saying 2015 would be the year...
  5. BNP is a party of Razakars, says Joy Prime minister’s information technology adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Friday termed BNP ‘a party of Razakars’. ‘Are those who do...
  6. Warrant issued for arrest of Mirza Fakhrul A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday issued a warrant for arrest of Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting secretary general Mirza...
  7. Babar indicted in tax evasion case A special court in Dhaka on Wednesday indicted former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar in a tax evasion...
  8. Suchitra’s ancestral home freed from occupation The ancestral home of Bangla film icon Suchitra Sen in Pabna has been freed from Jamaat-e-Islami’s occupation after three decades...
  9. BCL men clash at RU Two Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders were injured in a clash over a trivial matter at Rajshahi University on Tuesday. The...
  10. Withdraw blockade by Feb 2 or face starvation to death, Shajahan asks Khaleda Zia Convener of Sramik-Karmachari-Peshajibi-Muktijoddha Samanway Parisad, Shajahan Khan, threatened the Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia......

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement