Writ challenges ministership of Qamrul, Mozammel

A Supreme Court lawyer on Monday filed a writ petition challenging the legality of staying in office by food minister Qamrul Islam and liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq after they were found guilty of breaching oath of office.

Lawyer Eunus Ali Akand filed writ petition after getting no response from the two ministers to a legal notice issued on them on September 3.

The Appellate Division on March 27 fined the two ministers with Tk 50,000 for their contemptuous remarks against Supreme Court centring the verdict of executed war criminal Mir Quasem Ali’s appeal against the death sentence. The full verdict was published on September 1.

The Appellate Division observed that the two ministers had breached law and their oath of office through the contempt.

Eunus Ali Akand said he challenged the legality of the two ministers’ staying in office despite such a verdict of the Appellate Division.