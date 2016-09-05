You are here: Home » National

ACC arrests deputy secy, upazila chairman

September 5, 2016 11:30 am·0 commentsViews: 6
New Age Online

Anti Corruption Commission logoThe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a deputy secretary of the public administration ministry from his residence at Moghbazar in the city on Monday morning.
The commission’s deputy director Akhter Hamid Bhuiyan, arrested Mohammad Amin on charge of accumulating illegal wealth, said Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, public relations officer of the commission.
Meanwhile, the commission has arrested the upazila chairman at Bauphal of Patuakhali, Mojibur Rahman,  on charge of irregularities he allegedly had committed in constructing Sweeper Colony at Jatrabari as an engineer under the then Dhaka City Corporation in 2007.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement