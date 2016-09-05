ACC arrests deputy secy, upazila chairman

The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a deputy secretary of the public administration ministry from his residence at Moghbazar in the city on Monday morning.

The commission’s deputy director Akhter Hamid Bhuiyan, arrested Mohammad Amin on charge of accumulating illegal wealth, said Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, public relations officer of the commission.

Meanwhile, the commission has arrested the upazila chairman at Bauphal of Patuakhali, Mojibur Rahman, on charge of irregularities he allegedly had committed in constructing Sweeper Colony at Jatrabari as an engineer under the then Dhaka City Corporation in 2007.