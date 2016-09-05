Students block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur

Students blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in College Gate area of Tongi in Gazipur on Monday morning protesting the killing of a schoolgirl in road accident.

Rafa Tajrin, a class VII student of Tongi Sofiuddin Sarker Academy, was killed as a bus hit her on the highway on Sunday afternoon while she was returning from school, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Angered by the accident, the students of the academy took position on the highway and blocked it halting vehicular movement for about 45 minutes.

The students demanded the punishment of the accused driver and that the authorities build a footbridge at the accident spot to avoid further accident.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.