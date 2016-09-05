Burnt Comilla univ student dies at DMCH

A female student of Comilla University died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early Monday, nearly two weeks after she received burns in an explosion at a private-run hostel beside the university campus.

The victim, Fahmida Hasan Nisha, a student of ninth batch of economics department, died around 2:30am while undergoing treatment at the hospital’s burn unit, said Partha Shankar Paul, resident medical surgeon of DMCH burn unit.

She received 41 per cent burns, he added.

Nisha used to stay at ‘Heaven’, a two-storey hostel for females, situated in Salmanpur area under Sadar Dakkhin upazila in Comilla.

A sudden explosion took place inside her room housed in the ground floor around 8:00am on August 23 leaving Nisha burnt, said Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Dakkhin police station.

She was shifted to the burn unit of DMCH from Comilla Medical College Hospital.

Detectives were investigating the reason of the explosion.

Comilla district Detective Branch police officer-in-charge AKM Monjurul Alam said they were yet to identify the reason of blast.

‘Evidences were sent to Dhaka for examination. We are yet to get the report,’ he added.