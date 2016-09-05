Jamaat’s hartal underway peacefully

The eight-hour countrywide general strike enforced by the Jamaat-e-Islami protesting what it called the ‘planned killing’ of its leader Mir Quasem Ali for war crimes is underway without almost any impact on the people’s routine life.

The shutdown began at 6:00am and will end at 2:00pm.

In the capital, traffic remained as usual on the streets. Office-goers and other commuters were seen heading towards their workplaces and destinations facing no troubles.

Additional police personnel remained deployed in various points to avert any untoward situation.

The strike also got almost no response in other divisions, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Train communications were normal.

In a statement, Jamaat acting secretary general Shafiqur Rahman announced the shutdown after the execution of Mir Quasem Ali on Saturday night.

Ambulances, vehicles of press and those on fire service, hospital and other emergency services will be out of the purview of the shutdown, said the statement.

Mir Quasem Ali, believed to be the main financer of Jamaat-e-Islami, was hanged on Saturday night for the crimes he had committed against humanity during the war of independence in 1971 to prevent Bangladesh’s independence.

Earlier, on Wednesday Jamaat enforced a daylong hartal protesting the Supreme Court order upholding its leader Mir Quasem Ali’s death penalty.