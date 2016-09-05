You are here: Home » National

Jamaat’s hartal underway peacefully

September 5, 2016 9:10 am·0 commentsViews: 12
New Age Online

The eight-hour countrywide general strike enforced by the Jamaat-e-Islami protesting what it called the ‘planned killing’ of its leader Mir Quasem Ali for war crimes is underway without almost any impact on the people’s routine life.
The shutdown began at 6:00am and will end at 2:00pm.
In the capital, traffic remained as usual on the streets. Office-goers and other commuters were seen heading towards their workplaces and destinations facing no troubles.
Additional police personnel remained deployed in various points to avert any untoward situation.
The strike also got almost no response in other divisions, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Train communications were normal.
In a statement, Jamaat acting secretary general Shafiqur Rahman announced the shutdown after the execution of Mir Quasem Ali on Saturday night.
Ambulances, vehicles of press and those on fire service, hospital and other emergency services will be out of the purview of the shutdown, said the statement.
Mir Quasem Ali, believed to be the main financer of Jamaat-e-Islami, was hanged on Saturday night for the crimes he had committed against humanity during the war of independence in 1971 to prevent Bangladesh’s independence.
Earlier, on Wednesday Jamaat enforced a daylong hartal protesting the Supreme Court order upholding its leader Mir Quasem Ali’s death penalty.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Ruling party in disarray Most of the local leaders, lawmakers and activists of Awami League are nowadays busy lobbying the ministers for winning tenders...
  2. Kamaruzzaman’s defence witness held for threatening prosecution witnesses The police arrested condemned war crimes convict Mohammad Kamaruzzaman’s defence counsel Md Arshad Ali at his Sohagpur house under Nalitabari...
  3. BNP mum on Ghulam Azam’s death The Bangladesh Nationalist Party abstains from making any comment over the death of war crimes convict Ghulam Azam, a former...
  4. Prepare for a decisive movement: Khaleda to people The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, on Thursday called upon people to take all-out preparations for waging a decisive...
  5. Ershad for Latif’s hanging Branding posts and telecommunications minister Abdul Latif Siddique as an atheist and apostate, Jatiya Party chairman HM Ershad on Wednesday...
  6. Politicians’ failure led to Jan 11 changeover: speakers A group of academics, politicians and media professionals on Saturday termed the political changeover of January 11 in 2007 a...
  7. Hasina meets Modi on Sept 27 The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, and hte Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, will hold their maiden meeting in New York...
  8. Ershad, Raushan conflict deepens Conflict between the Jatiya Party chairman, HM Ershad, and his wife Raushan Ershad, also the leader of the opposition in...
  9. BCL man jailed for kidnapping college student A Dhaka court on Monday sent a Chhatra League activist to jail for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and...
  10. BCL threatens to foil BNP’s Gazipur rally Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League-backed student organisation, on Sunday threatened to stop Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s planned rally in...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement