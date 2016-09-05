Public interest issues: Major political parties less interested

Major political parties in the country seem less serious about addressing issues of public interests.

They are usually found serious about observing various programmes marking National Days and party founding anniversaries, birth and death anniversaries of their icons and top leaders, and issues of party interests.

Most of the parties perform their duties towards people by only issuing releases or holding press conference on issues of public interests.

Major political parties including ruling Awami League and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party almost are not serious vocal against issues like price hike of essentials, gas, electricity and fuel, and adulteration of food, medicine and non-food items.

The major parties took no programme in the recent months against price hike of essentials, gas and power, and high price of fuel despite drastic fall in international market.

Political parties are not coming up against increase transport fair and sell of ticket at black markets during religious festivals. Homebound people have to pay almost double the original fair, many people alleged.

It seems that political parties are reluctant to address the problems of growing menace of narcotic addiction, unemployment, traffic congestion and people’s harassment in different public and private offices.

Political scientists said that political parties outside power should be vocal in pressurising the government to address problems faced by the people.

The parties blamed lack of organisational weakness and ruling party oppression on opposition for the failure to protect public interests.

Left wing parties, however, claimed that they were active in addressing public issues and accused the two major parties, AL and BNP, of not dealing with public issued.

Although some political parties, left parties in particular, continued holding programmes like demonstration, human-chain, rally, processions and general strike on issues of public interests, the programmes failed to have major impact and participation of their leaders and activists were insignificant.

The ruling Awami League claimed that they performed their duties in public interests while opposition BNP accused the government of obstructing their political programmes.

It is really unfortunate that political parties are not active enough for public interests, said political scientist Emajuddin Ahamed.

He told New Age on August 25 that political and administrative oppression of the opposition might be a major reason behind it.

Political parties do not have desire to take programmes for public interests as most of them are disorganised and lack action plan to do so, said Rastrabiggan Samity president Gyasuddin Molla.

In the recent months, most of the political parties except left parties took no programme against the government move to install coal-fired power plant at Rampal in Bagherhat which, experts and environmentalists said, would harm the Sunderbans.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, however, held a press conference on August 24 demanding cancellation of the project, but announced no programme. The party took no programme against the national budget except giving a reaction at a press conference.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told New Age on August 26 that they could not take to the street as police obstructed them. Permission is required even to hold a meeting at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, he said.

He alleged that now there was no democratic space.

Fakhrul claimed that BNP had held street protests at places in Dhaka against water crisis and distributed water among city dwellers.

In recent times major opposition parties hardly took any programme against frequent price hike of essentials that have put the people at their last gasp. BNP practically took no programme on public interests in this year.

The government gets scopes of turning into a tyranny, said political scientist Dilara Chowdhury.

AL presidium member Mohammad Nasim, also the health minister, said that the opposition should raise voice and give opinion on public interest issues.

De denied that the government was obstructing BNP programmes saying that BNP was carrying out all of its political programmes.

He said that any government would obstruct any programme that disrupted public discipline and law and order.

He also claimed that their party was addressing all the public interest issues.

Political scientists, however, refuted Nasim’s claim saying that rather the government was violating people’s rights and doing many things against public interests including coal-based Rampal power plant near the Sunderbans, price hike of power and gas and high price of fuel despite drastic fall in international market.

Dilara Chowdhury said main opposition BNP leaders and activists were on the run following political persecution.

Internal conflicts might have gripped BNP and no dynamism was noticed in the party as it remained out of power for long time, she said.

Dilara, former Jahangirnagar University government and politics of professor, said that left parties raised voice for public issues but could not mobilise people.

She termed the main opposition in parliament, HM Ershad-led Jatiya Party faction, a ‘domestic’ opposition.

Communist Party of Bangladesh general secretary Syed Abu Zafar Ahmed said that CPB was trying its best to address each and every issue of public interests.

He claimed that few months ago farmers’ front of CPB organised sit-in on road and human-chain across the country demanding the fair prices of rice and jute be ensured for farmers.

He mentioned the party’s recent programmes against Rampal power plant.

In parliament lawmakers of both treasury and opposition benches spent time on flattering their top living and demised leaders and made indecent remarks against top leaders of rival parties.

Rashed Khan Menon, president of Workers Party of Bangladesh, a partner of the ruling AL-led alliance, claimed that his party was raising voice for public issues both in and outside parliament.

Menon, also the civil aviation and tourism minister, said that they spoke against corruption and on other public issues in parliament.

He said his party was also carrying out struggle in field to ensure fair prices of rice and jute for farmers.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal faction president ASM Abdur Rob told New Age on September 3 that major political parties’ politics was based on ‘state power’ and they did not bother to protect public interests.

He said waging movement against devoid of peoples’ rights, unemployment, high price oil, gas and power, price hike of essentials, inflation, extremism and corruption would be the genuine politics and they were carrying out struggle for long time to forge a third political force.

Democratic Left Alliance coordinator Shubhrangshu Chakrabartty said that the politics that BNP pursued had no way to take to the street against the business community.

BNP and ruling Awami League is same, he said adding that as a result the two parties could give lip services or statements only.

Shubhrangshu said that some left parties were with the government to protect interest of domestic capitalists while some others were confused about what to do.

He said that the rest left parties particularly DLA had so limited strength that if they engaged in one issue, could not take to street for another issue.

He said now the alliance was carrying out mass contact against the state ‘fascism’ and rise of communal extremism. He said that they were active against hike of gas price.

He admitted that they did not have that ability to influence people in a greater way.

Main opposition in parliament Jatiya Party secretary general Ruhul Amin Howlader told New Age on August 26 that the wheel of development was now moving rapidly and people were now are giving more time to work than to do politics.

Ganasanghati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki said that they were working for public issues.

He alleged that the two main political parties, AL and BNP, did not address for issues of public interests but want to go to power.

Zonayed said that politics in Bangladesh was not in the hands of people and it had gone to various points including to black money and foreign power. Those who want to stay in power or to go to power do not give importance to public issues, he observed.

Socialist Party of Bangladesh general secretary Khalequzzaman said they always tried to address any kind of public issue.

He said due to organisational weakness they could not involve people massively to intensify movement.

Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal general secretary Dilip Barua said that issue of extremism diverted everything.

Islami Oikya Jote faction chairman Abdul Latif Nejami said new issues appeared diverting people’s attention from the public interest issues.

He said now people’s attention was confined to extremism. It does not mean that political parties forget about gas and Rampal power plant issues, he claimed.