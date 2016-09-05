City cattle markets end up in ruling party hands

Local Awami League leaders and activists have taken lease of all the temporary cattle markets in the city set up on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha this year.

Fellow bidders alleged city corporation officials colluded with ruling party members to hand over the leases to the latter.

‘Everything was set through clandestine negotiations,’ claimed a businessman who collected a tender but could not submit it under threat of harassment.

City corporation officials meanwhile claimed they had not received any complaints nor did they observe any abnormality in the tender process, and claimed they has earned a higher revenue than last year in leasing out the markets.

Transparency International, Bangladesh board of trustees chairperson Advocate Sultana Kamal said the process might be transparent but not ‘fair’.

City corporation officials decided to set up a total of 22 temporary cattle markets – eight under Dhaka North City Corporation area and 14 under Dhaka South City Corporation area this year.

Out of the 22 cattle markets, AL leaders got at least 14 markets while AL activists and other AL leader-backed businessmen got the rest.

DSCC chief estate Officer Khalid Ahmed confirmed that 13 markets have already been leased out while another is still pending as none of the bidders bid higher than the minimum amount as yet.

The locals claimed that out of the 13 markets, seven were under the control of important local AL leaders.

Sadek Hossain Khoka cattle market has been leased out to general secretary of AL Ward no 42 unit Forhad Bhuiyan, while Maitree Shangho playground cattle market went to president of AL Ward no 11 unit Abdul Latif.

Hazaribagh thana AL vice-president Monirul Haque (Babu) get Jigatala-Hazaribagh ground cattle market, AL Ward no 3 joint-secretary Shah Alam got Meradia Bazar playground cattle market, former president of Kamrangirchar thana AL Abul Hossain Sarkar got Kamrangirchar Islam Chairman’s house to South Buriganga embankment market while Donia union AL president Abu Bakar Siddique Baker took control of the cattle market adjacent to Jatrabari Kitchen Market, different sources inside AL confirmed.

Shyempur Balu Math was leased out to Dhaka Metropolitan (South) JL former joint secretary SM Masud Rana, the open space adjacent to Kamlapur Stadium went to Juba League activists Amer Khan, Donia College Field to local ward AL activist Abul Kalam Azad.

Besides, three of the 13 cattle markets – Rahmatganj playground, Dhupkhola East & Club playground market and Brothers Union adjacent sand field cattle market were leased out to the local sporting club authorities, which is led by the ruling party men as well, locals said.

DNCC chief state officer Aminul Islam said they have almost completed the lease of eight cattle markets for this year.

Among the eight, leaders of AL or AL-backed organisations got at least six markets.

Sources said Uttara Section 15 and 16 adjacent open space was leased out to former finance secretary of Uttara Thana AL Md Shafiquel Islam, Khilkhet Banrupa Residential area adjacent open field cattle market was leased out to former general secretary of Khilkhet Thana AL Rafiqul Islam, the cattle market in Eastern Housing at Mirpur- 6 was leased out to local ward AL general secretary Leyakat Ali, Swechchasebak League organising secretary Monwarul Islam Bipul got the lease on Bhashantek Benarashi Palli field and nearby cattle market.

Badda cattle market was leased out to former vice-president of municipality Chhatra League Rayhan, former president of Airport thana Chhatra league Rabiul Islam get Asian City Housing cattle market while Kuril Flyover adjacent cattle market and Bhatara Sayeednagar area cattle market was leased out to AL activists.

DSCC chief estate Officer Khalid Ahmed replying a query said the political identity of a person did not mean anything to the authorities.

‘Whoever makes the highest bid within the rules, I am bound to lease out the market to that person,’ he said.