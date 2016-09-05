Pakistan, Turkey upset for Mir Quasem’s execution

The government on Sunday conveyed its strong protest against a statement issued by Pakistan involving the execution of war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali.

Turkey, in a statement, described the execution of Mr Quasem Ali as a ‘wrong practice’ in Bangladesh.

The acting high commissioner of Pakistan in Dhaka, Samina Mehtab, was summoned to the foreign ministry and handed over a Note Verbale containing the protest. She was told that the statement made by the

foreign ministry of Pakistan was tantamount to interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

Additional foreign secretary Kamrul Ahsan handed over the diplomatic note in a meeting with the Pakistani diplomat at his office. Samina was not offered tea during the 20-minute meeting, officials said.

The statement made by Pakistan was ‘tantamount to interference in our internal affairs,’ Kamrul Ahsan told reporters after the meeting. ‘There is no scope for the Pakistan government to give any opinion.’

The Pakistani diplomat, according to the diplomatic note, was told to convey to the authorities concerned in Pakistan that ‘Bangladesh expected that the quarters/authorities in Pakistan would act responsibly and would refrain from continuing such uncalled for statements.’

By repeatedly taking the side of Bangladesh nationals who were convicted of crimes against humanity and genocide, the note said, Pakistan ‘has once again acknowledged its direct involvement and complicity with the mass atrocity crimes committed during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971.’

The government also strongly rejected Pakistan’s claim that holding trials and executing the persons convicted of war crimes were ‘recriminations for political gains.’

The envoy was reminded that Pakistan ‘continues to present a misleading, limited and partial interpretation’ of the underlying premise of the Tripartite Agreement of April 1974 which ‘is totally unacceptable’ to Bangladesh.

The ‘clemency’ mentioned in the agreement never implied that the masterminds and perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide would continue to enjoy impunity and eschew the course of justice, Samina was told.

The scope of the 1974 agreement was limited to repatriation of 195 Pakistani war criminals and remaining Pakistani prisoners of war, and the return of the Bengalis stranded in Pakistan.

She was also reminded that Pakistan had systematically failed in its obligation it owes to the people of Bangladesh and the international community to bring to justice, in compliance with relevant international norms and standards, those of its nationals identified and held responsible for committing mass atrocity crimes in 1971.

‘It is also sheer travesty that Pakistan is judging the practice of democracy and rule of law of another country, when it’s past record and present state of affairs including human rights situation is a fallacy to the rest of the world,’ the note added.

Pakistan’s effort maligning Bangladesh ‘is an impediment to the bilateral relations,’ the foreign ministry said.

Asked about the meeting, Samina Mehtab told New Age, ‘Nothing much to say.’

She said, ‘I’ll convey to the government of Pakistan [about the position of Bangladesh].’

In a release issued immediately after the execution on Saturday night, Pakistan foreign ministry said it was ‘deeply saddened’ over the execution of Mir Quasem, a leader of Bangladesh Jamat-e-Islami, for the alleged crimes committed before December 1971, ‘through a flawed judicial process’.

The government of Bangladesh should uphold its commitment, as per the Tripartite Agreement of 1974, wherein it ‘decided not to proceed with the trials as an act of clemency’, the release read.

‘Recriminations for political gains are counterproductive,’ it said.

Turkish foreign ministry said in a release posted on its website on Sunday, ‘We have learned with sorrow that the death sentence issued by the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh against Mir Quasem Ali, key-financier and central executive council member of the Jamaat-e-Islami, has been executed in Bangladesh.’

‘We stress once again that the wounds of the past cannot be healed with these methods and hope that this wrong practice will not lead to separation among the brotherly people of Bangladesh,’ it said.

In the past, the reactions of Turkey with regards to the war crimes trials and execution of war crimes convicts strained the relationship between the two countries.