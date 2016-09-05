Govt’s big projects: ACC wants to monitor

The Anti-Corruption Commission would henceforth keep development activities of the government under its lens, ACC officials told New Age Sunday.

They said that monitoring would start from the tender and purchase stages.

The ACC is also planning to depute its representatives in mega development projects of the government to scotch corruption in the bud, said the officials.

They said that the ACC would send a letter, already drafted, to the cabinet division in a day or two spelling out the plan to depute its representatives in mega development projects of the government.

The ACC would hold discussions on the issue with the stakeholders like the ministries and departments involved with development activities, its secretary Abu M Mustafa Kamal told New Age.

The ACC would, he said, send a letter to the cabinet secretary on the issue soon.

At a recent meeting with the development partners, ACC chairman Iqbal Mahmood said that he wants to depute ACC representatives in Padma Multi-Purpose Bridge Project and other mega development projects of the government.

ACC officials said that the Corruption Prevention Department of the commission had been assigned to prepare the action plan.

They said that the ACC would also hold a meeting with the donors on the issue.