Consumers demand DWASA to be accountable

Participants at a discussion meeting on Sunday said that corruption and lack of accountability in the Dhaka Water and Sewerage Authority were hampering quality water supply to the consumers in the city.

The Nagorik Odhikar Sangrakkhyon Forum, Resource Integration Centre and Manusher Jonno Foundation jointly organized the discussion at National Press Club auditorium in the city.

Consumers alleged that DWASA had failed to check illegal connections in the water supply network despite various renovated projects.

Ultimately, the lower class consumers suffer water shortage as they have less access to DWASA authorities for the solution, they said.

At the discussion, engineer AKM Kamruzzaman presented proposals to make the DWASA pro-people.

He proposed that demand note fee against a new connection and water tariff should be reduced for the low income slum dwellers.

He also suggested pro-people customer care at every DWASA MODS zones.

Kazi Zahirul Islam Manik, councillor of the ward-3 under DNCC, alleged that the project for renovating distribution network had failed to supply quality water in his area due to unchecked illegal connections.

Fatema Akter, a DWASA client demanded revised water tariff according to water consuming rate.

The Daily Star city editor and former member of DWASA board, Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, recommended transparency in water supply connection.

He said that DWASA board should be more accountable to the consumers.

Feroze Ahmed, vice-chancellor of Stamford University Bangladesh recommended water consumption metering and subsidisation in the low income community (LIC) service of the DWASA.

Taqsem A Khan, the managing director of DWASA said the authority was digitalising water extraction and also the billing system to curb corruption in the utility services.

Chaired by NOSF president Hafizur Rahman, the programme was addressed by Manusher Jonno Foundation director Tofail Ahmed, Dushtha Shasthya Kendra managing director Dibalok Singha, commercial manager of DWASA Uttam Kumar Roy and others.