Rampal power project: High officials to visit India to work out ways for smooth project implementation

A high-powered team led by state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid would visit India in early October to work out ways for smooth implementation of the controversial Rampal coal-fired power project, 14km off the Sunderbans, said officials.

The team members would also discuss with their respective counterparts regarding import of hydroelectricity from Bhutan, import of diesel from India using pipeline and unsolicited investment proposals of India’s Adani and Reliance groups in energy sector, they said.

On Sunday, the junior minister, after a meeting with the Indian high commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla, asked power division secretary Monowar Islam, energy division secretary Nazimuddin Chowdhury and other relevant officials to accompany him during the visit to India from October 3 to October 5 this year.

The two secretaries were present at the meeting.

The decision of visiting India came at a time when the conflict between the government and the environmentalists over the Rampal power project intensified.

On August 27, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also the minister for power, energy and mineral resources, reiterated her government’s firm stand on the Rampal power plant claiming that the power plant would not cause any harm to the unique biodiversity of the Sunderbans.

Two days later, National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Port ruled out Hasina’s claim and said that the technology mentioned by Hasina would only increase the cost of power generation at Rampal power plant leaving significant impact on the Sunderbans through air and water pollutions by micro-level particles and different harmful oxides.

On August 24, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia demanded cancellation of the project terming it anti-people, anti-state, imprudent, illogical and non-profitable and called on people to raise voice against the project.

During Sunday’s meeting, Nasrul Hamid stressed on a tripartite meeting involving Bhutan to settle the issue of hydroelectricity import from Bhutan to Bangladesh through India, said a power ministry press release.

Shringla said that the issue might be settled at the October 3 meeting, the release said.

He also proposed to set up solar powered street lamps in Bangladesh with Indian grants.

Ministry officials said that at least two negotiations about two businesses became stuck as the Indian side demanded higher fiscal benefits.

Reliance sought high tariff for supplying gas after re-gasifying imported Liquefied Natural Gas to its proposed 750MW power project approved under Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provision) Act, 2010.