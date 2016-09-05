You are here: Home » Front Page

Teesta swells again

Thousands marooned in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari chars

September 5, 2016
Staff Correspondent

Thousands of families have been marooned by floods for the second time since early August caused by the swelling Teesta River in Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts.
Waters from upstream India caused the Teesta to overflow inundating particularly the low lying char areas in the two northern districts.
Water from the Indian provinces of Assam and Meghalaya also swelled Brahmaputra- Jamuna in Bangladesh, said Water Development Board officials.
They said that heavy rainfall in Barak Basin in India swelled Surma-Kushiyara in Bangladesh.
The Surma-Kushiyara is flowing above their danger marks at least at three points, they said.
The Padma began to recede Sunday, they said.
Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre assistant engineer Sarder Udoy Raihan told New Age Sunday that the Teesta in Bangladesh was in spate due to rainfalls in India in the upstream.
The Brahmaputra- Jamuna would rise over next two or three days, he said.
But he ruled out the possibility of fresh flooding on the Brahmaputra-Jamuna banks in Bangladesh unless there was heavy rainfall in the upstream.
New Age correspondent in Lalmonirhat reported that the Teesta suddenly rose Sunday inundating the char areas in the Lalmonirhat district.
FFWC officials said that Teesta began to swell in Lalmonirhat district when the floods on its banks had just begun to recede.
The water level at the Teesta Bridge point rose by around 15 centimeters since Thursday, they said.
The Teesta would rise over the next three days, they said.
The char areas of Hatibandha , Kaliganj, Aditmari have been inundated for the second time in last one month.

