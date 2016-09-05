You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Rice at Tk 10 a kg to be sold to needy

September 5, 2016 12:15 am·0 commentsViews: 2
Staff Correspondent

The government on Sunday decided to sell rice among the needy across the country at Tk 10 per kg under a newly introduced social safety-net scheme for five lean months.
Each needy family would be eligible to buy 30 kg of rice per month under the scheme, food minister Quamrul Islam announced at a news conference in the secretariat Sunday.
He said 50 lakh needy families across country would be eligible to buy rice under the scheme in the lean months of March, April and September to November.
.He said that the decision to float the new social safety net scheme was taken at a meeting of Food Planning and Monitoring Unit of Food Ministry.
Chaired by the food minister the meeting was attended by finance minister AMA Muhith as the chief guest, said officials. Quamrul said the ‘food friendly scheme’ was introduced to eliminate hunger from the country.
The meeting took the decision distribute cash instead of rice or wheat under the test relief and food-for-work programmes of the government, the food minister said.
He said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the new social safety net scheme at Chilmari on September 7.
Replying to a question, the food minister said that each year ly 7.5 lakh tonnes of rice used to be allocated for the food for work and test relief programmes.
Committees chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officers would prepare the list of the needy people eligible to buy rice under the new social safety net scheme, he said.
Families headed by women, widows and the disabled would get priority in buying rice under the new scheme, he said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. 220 turtles recovered The Border Guard Bangladesh recovered 220 turtles from Ghiba frontier in Jessore Sunday afternoon......
  2. Railway evicts 40 establishments Bangladesh Railway in a special drive on Wednesday evicted over 55 different types of structures which were illegally erected beside...
  3. US embassy to remain closed Dec 16 The US embassy in Dhaka, including its consular section, will remain closed on Wednesday on the occasion of Victory Day,...
  4. Bangladeshi farmer shot dead by BSF in Dinajpur border A Bangladeshi farmer was shot dead and another was injured by the Indian Border Security Force near Achintyapur border of...
  5. 4 held with 40,000 Yaba tablets in city The Detective Branch of police arrested four people and seized 40,000 pieces of Yaba tablet from them at the city’s...
  6. Keep transport sector out of strike-blockade purview: owners Transport owners and workers on Thursday urged the BNP-led alliance to keep the transport sector out of the purview of...
  7. Businessman hacked to death A businessman was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants at Doria under Debidwr in Comilla early Saturday. The deceased was...
  8. CMSS polls postponed At least five people were injured and three shops and seven motorcycles were vandalised as miscreants launched an attack during...
  9. BGB detains 12 Bangladeshis at Benapole The Border Guard Bangladesh detained 12 Bangladeshis, including a woman and a child, at Putkhali frontier of Benapole in Jessore...
  10. Indian scientist accorded reception Indian Space Research Organisation senior scientist Kunal Kumar Das was accorded a reception at Sylhet MC College on Tuesday afternoon....

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement