Rice at Tk 10 a kg to be sold to needy

The government on Sunday decided to sell rice among the needy across the country at Tk 10 per kg under a newly introduced social safety-net scheme for five lean months.

Each needy family would be eligible to buy 30 kg of rice per month under the scheme, food minister Quamrul Islam announced at a news conference in the secretariat Sunday.

He said 50 lakh needy families across country would be eligible to buy rice under the scheme in the lean months of March, April and September to November.

.He said that the decision to float the new social safety net scheme was taken at a meeting of Food Planning and Monitoring Unit of Food Ministry.

Chaired by the food minister the meeting was attended by finance minister AMA Muhith as the chief guest, said officials. Quamrul said the ‘food friendly scheme’ was introduced to eliminate hunger from the country.

The meeting took the decision distribute cash instead of rice or wheat under the test relief and food-for-work programmes of the government, the food minister said.

He said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the new social safety net scheme at Chilmari on September 7.

Replying to a question, the food minister said that each year ly 7.5 lakh tonnes of rice used to be allocated for the food for work and test relief programmes.

Committees chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officers would prepare the list of the needy people eligible to buy rice under the new social safety net scheme, he said.

Families headed by women, widows and the disabled would get priority in buying rice under the new scheme, he said.