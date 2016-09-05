You are here: Home » Front Page

Publisher murder attempt: ‘Mastermind’ held, taken on six-day remand

September 5, 2016 12:46 am·0 commentsViews: 6
Staff Correspondent

Detectives arrested suspected extremist Abdus Sabur alias Saad alias Raju alias Samad alias Sujan, 23, one of the masterminds of the murder attempt on publisher Ahmedur Rashid Tutul and two others, from Tongi railway station in Gazipur on Saturday.
He was taken on a six-day remand in police custody on Sunday after he was produced in the court of Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Kaisarul Haque with a 10-day remand plea.
Addressing a press briefing at DMP media centre in the city on Sunday, DMP Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Unit chief Md Monirul Islam said that Sabur, a youth from Comilla having a background of madrassah education at Jatrabari in Dhaka, was one of the four ‘Masul’ of military wing of Ansar Al Islam.
‘Masul’ is defined as ‘a responsible person’ and Ansar Al Islam is an Islamic religious extremist group, previously known as Ansarullah Bangla Team, that claimed responsibility of the target killings of secular and free-thinking bloggers, publishers, writers, activists and minority community members from late 2014, he said.
He said that, in primary interrogation, the arrestee confessed to police that he was involved in masterminding the killing of publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan and provided information about the attack and killing free thinking writer Avijit Roy.
Responding to reporters’ question, the CTTC chief said that police had earlier declared a bounty of Tk 2 lakh for Sabur’s arrest and he was expert in handling machetes and used to train his organisation men how to operate machetes during an operation.
The detainee left home in late 2014, he said, adding that Sabur primarily informed them that he was not present at the crime scene during attacks on Dipan and Tutul but more will be revealed during his interrogation.
As a madrassah background student, Sabur has power to motivate the youths with distorted religious explanations, he said.
Dipan, owner of Jagriti Publications and son of Dhaka University professor Abul Kasem Fazlul Huq, was hacked to death in his office on the second floor of Aziz supermarket at Shahbagh in the capital on October 31, 2015.
On the same day and almost at a similar time, attackers hacked Ahmed Rashid Tutul, 40, another publisher of slain blogger Avijit Roy.
Bangladesh origin US citizen Avijit was killed on February 26, 2015 near Dhaka University’s TSC while he was on his way to Dhaka residence from Ekushey Book Fair.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Modi wave sweeps India Triumphant Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi promised to fulfil the dreams of 1.2 billion Indians as he propelled his party to...
  2. BNP leader Aslam remanded for 7 days A Dhaka court on Monday placed BNP joint secretary general Md Aslam Chowdhury on a seven-day remand in connection with...
  3. BB reserve theft: CPD raises questions about JS role The Centre for Policy Dialogue on Sunday raised questions over indifference of Bangladesh parliament and parliamentary standing committee on finance...
  4. INVESTIGATION AND TRIAL IN CUSTODIAL DEATH, CROSSFIRE : NHRC drafts guidelines The National Human Rights Commission has drafted 14-point ‘guidelines on procedure following deaths in the custody of law enforcement agencies...
  5. Latif Siddique finally says he will resign from JS Sacked minister Abdul Latif Siddique on Sunday said that he would resign as a lawmaker and would not continue the...
  6. Movement can never be stopped by court order: BNP Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Monday said democratic movement can never be stopped through court order, following the High Court order...
  7. BNP-led alliance threatens to wage non-stop agitation if prices of gas, electricity raised Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led alliance on Sunday threatened to launch a nonstop agitation if the government increases prices of gas and...
  8. BTRC wants to sign deals with Google, Facebook Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has decided to send proposals to Google and Facebook to sign framework agreements, after the two...
  9. Tuba Group owners given 24 hours to pay workers’ dues Tuba Group Sramik Sangram Committee held a protest rally in front of Hossain Market at North Badda in the city...
  10. No casualty of Bangladeshis in Italy quake There was no Bangladeshi among the so far 73 people killed in an earthquake that hit a mountainous area of...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement