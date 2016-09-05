RUPNAGAR RAID: Slain ‘JMB military chief’ was retired army major

The suspected ‘military wing’ chief of a faction of Jammatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh who was killed in a raid at Rupnagar area in the capital Friday night

was a retired major of the Bangladesh Army.Though the deceased used names like Murad or Omor or Jahangir Hossain, his fingerprint matched the national identity card of Mohammad Jahidul Islam, son of Nurul Islam and Jebunnahar Islam of village Panchthubi village under Comilla Sadar Upazila in Comilla district, preserved with the Election Commission’s database, Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Masudur Rahman told reporters.

The director of Inter Service Public Relation Directorate, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Rashidul Hasan told New Age that an army officer named Jahidul Islam went into self-imposed retirement from Bangladesh Army in July last year.

‘But his extremist connection is still not confirmed. The army authority has been investigating the issue,’ he said.

He, however, said, ‘no one named Murad or Omor or Jahangir Hossain could be found and no one having such names retired [from Bangladesh Army].’

The Comilla superintendent of police Shah Abid Hossain told New Age Sunday evening that they came to know that slain Jahidul was a retired army major and used to live in Dhaka with his wife and two daughters.

Asked whether they could contact anyone from Jahidul’s ancestral home, he said that his father, a retired police officer, and mother, used to live at their village home but they left for Dhaka on Friday.

‘We found the house locked from outside,’ the SP said.

Meanwhile, a senior Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Unit official said that Zahidul had cut communication with his family members in the village since April this year and lived in different places with his wife and children.

He said that he, his wife and children, left the Rupnagar residence on August 27 empty-handed and he alone returned to the residence on September 2 to destroy important documents from the residence.

The CTTC official said that Jahidul managed to partially destroy the documents before the police raid that killed him and left three police officers injured.

He said that the former army man was radicalised about one and a half to two years ago.