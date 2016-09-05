You are here: Home » Front Page

RUPNAGAR RAID: Slain ‘JMB military chief’ was retired army major

September 5, 2016 12:47 am·0 commentsViews: 2
Staff Correspondent

The suspected ‘military wing’ chief of a faction of Jammatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh who was killed in a raid at Rupnagar area in the capital Friday night
was a retired major of the Bangladesh Army.Though the deceased used names like Murad or Omor or Jahangir Hossain, his fingerprint matched the national identity card of Mohammad Jahidul Islam, son of Nurul Islam and Jebunnahar Islam of village Panchthubi village under Comilla Sadar Upazila in Comilla district, preserved with the Election Commission’s database, Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Masudur Rahman told reporters.
The director of Inter Service Public Relation Directorate, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Rashidul Hasan told New Age that an army officer named Jahidul Islam went into self-imposed retirement from Bangladesh Army in July last year.
‘But his extremist connection is still not confirmed. The army authority has been investigating the issue,’ he said.
He, however, said, ‘no one named Murad or Omor or Jahangir Hossain could be found and no one having such names retired [from Bangladesh Army].’
The Comilla superintendent of police Shah Abid Hossain told New Age Sunday evening that they came to know that slain Jahidul was a retired army major and used to live in Dhaka with his wife and two daughters.
Asked whether they could contact anyone from Jahidul’s ancestral home, he said that his father, a retired police officer, and mother, used to live at their village home but they left for Dhaka on Friday.
‘We found the house locked from outside,’ the SP said.
Meanwhile, a senior Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Unit official said that Zahidul had cut communication with his family members in the village since April this year and lived in different places with his wife and children.
He said that he, his wife and children, left the Rupnagar residence on August 27 empty-handed and he alone returned to the residence on September 2 to destroy important documents from the residence.
The CTTC official said that Jahidul managed to partially destroy the documents before the police raid that killed him and left three police officers injured.
He said that the former army man was radicalised about one and a half to two years ago.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Ban, Kerry ask govt to engage opposition for stability, development The UN secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon and the US secretary of state, John Kerry have urged the government to seek concrete...
  2. MIGRANT BOAT TRAGEDY : Families break down as identities emerge As the identity of the Bangladeshi victims of the migrant boat capsize tragedy in Libya on Thursday began to emerge,...
  3. Ailing state-owned banks to get large budget support The government is set to allocate, once again, a hefty sum for recapitalising the state-owned banks, languishing from the aftereffects...
  4. Remains not examined as many still missing Two years into the Rana Plaza building collapse in Savar, the government is yet to prepare a complete list of...
  5. EC asks Mirza Abbas, Tabith not to violate electoral code The returning officer of Dhaka South City in a letter requested BNP’s mayoral candidate Mirza Abbas not to campaign violating...
  6. Blockade-hartal passes off unnoticed The 87th day of the blockade sponsored by the BNP-led alliance accompanied by a 24-hour hartal passed off almost unnoticed...
  7. Hold dialogue, restore CG: Khaleda BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on Friday put forward a three-point demand, including an immediate dialogue for holding a fair and...
  8. Death toll from Mongla factory collapse rises to 7 At least six workers were killed and around one hundred injured when a partly-built warehouse of a cement factory collapsed...
  9. Another arson victim dies as violence continues Another arson victim died on Sunday and two more opposition men were killed in police fire on Saturday as incidents...
  10. HILSA EXPORT : New export policy relaxes ban The government has relaxed the ban on hilsa export under a new export policy, after above three years of prohibition...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement