Maple Leaf honours its graduates

Maple Leaf International School organised a ceremony at Dr Nawab Ali Auditorium in the capital on Sunday to honour the achievements of its 110 students who graduated in 2016.

The founder principal of the school, Zeba Ali, distributed crests and certificates among the graduates in the programme, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Four students — Md Abu Sayeed Zamee Chowdhury, Md Tahsin-ul Islam, Samin Sharaf Somik and Sweta Majumder — were given special recognition for their outstanding academic achievements, the press release said.

The award ceremony was followed by a cultural show, comprising classical dances, musical performances and drama, by the talented artistes of the school. The programme was attended by teachers, parents and guardians, the media release added.