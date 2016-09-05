HC asks govt to explain arrest, detention of nine children

The High Court on Sunday directed the government and the police to explain in four weeks as to why detention of nine children by Mohammadpur police on May 26 without following the Children Act would not be declared illegal.

A bench of Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das also directed the respondents to explain why the Children Act would not be followed while arresting any children or producing them before the court.

The home secretary, the inspector general of police, the Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate, the director general of directorate of social welfare, Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, DMP deputy commissioner for south zone and Mohammadpur police station’s officer-in-charge were asked to reply the rule.

The bench passed the order after hearing a public interest writ petition filed by rights organisation Children’s Charity Bangladesh Foundation challenging the legality of arresting nine children and sending them to Juvenile Correction Central through the jail.

The petitioner’s lawyer Abdul Halim referring to a newspaper report submitted that nine street children were subjected to torture and arrested without any specific charge on May 26 and later produced before the Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate’s court.

The children were kept in the court’s lock-up violating the Children Act, he said.

The lawyer also submitted that the police did not determine their ages and produced them to the child desk of the police station without following the Children Act.

He submitted that the magistrate’s court illegally ordered detention of the children at the Juvenile Correction Centre although the police could not bring any specific charges against the children.