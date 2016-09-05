Divert youths to good path from militancy thru’ sports: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday stressed creating more scopes of sports for children and youths, aiming to divert them from various social menaces like militancy, terrorism and drug addiction.

‘I think we have to create more scopes of sports to bring back the youths and children from various social diseases,’ she said.

The prime minister said this while handing over the National Sports Awards for the years 2010, 2011 and 2012 among 32 sportspersons and organisers in recognition of their contributions to their respective fields of sports.

The award distribution ceremony was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina said sports are essentially needed for the country to create discipline, diligence, responsibility, dutifulness and patriotism among children and youths.

She also mentioned that the more the children and youths will be involved in sports the more they will be physically fit.

‘They’ll also get stronger in their thinking and conception. If they have healthy bodies, they’ll get healthier hearts, and then their minds won’t go to the wrong path.

Talking about the recent trend of militancy which she described as ‘illness’, the Prime Minister said these days they are seeing severe illness in society.

‘These militancy, terrorism and drug addiction are just ruining youths and children…these are destroying their hearts and health. These are contaminating this society…we’ll have to bring back our youths from the wrong path,’ she said.

Sheikh Kamal, a star in sports arena during the post-independence period and the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was given the National Sports Award (posthumously) for 2011.

Founder of the country’s leading sports club Abahani Krira Chakra, Sheikh Kamal, was assassinated along with his parents, spouse and other family members on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.

The National Sports Award, introduced in 1976, is the highest honour bestowed upon a sports personality. A total of 188 sports personalities so far have been given the award, which includes 19 cricketers.

Before Shakib, ICC Trophy-winning captain Akram Khan received the award in 1998 while Mohammad Rafique, the architect of country’s first-ever one-day international win, got the national award in 2006.

The recipients of the National Sports Award for 2010 are: Master Warrant Officer Harun-Ur-Rashid (swimming), Atiqur Rahman (shooting), Mahmuda Begum (athletics), Dewan Md. Nazrul Hossain (gymnastics), Mizanur Rahman Manu (organiser), ASM Ali Kabir (organiser), Nayek Md. Tokbir Hossain (swimming, posthumously), Farid Khan Chowdhury (athletics), Nelee Jesmine (athletics) and Nipa Bose (athletics, Autistic).

The National Sports Award recipients for 2011 are: Rowshan Ara Chobi

(gymnastics), Sergeant Md. Kanchon Ali (boxing), Md. Ashraf Ali (wrestling), Helena Khan (Eva) (volleyball), Khaled Masud Pilot (cricket), M Robiul Islam (Fatik Dutta) (bodybuilding), Jumman Lusai (hockey, posthumously), Kutub Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury (Aksir) (organiser), Ashikur Rahman Miku (organiser) and Sheikh Kamal (athletics and organiser, posthumously).

The National Sports Award recipients for 2012 are: Shakib Al Hasan (cricket), Md. Mohsin (football), M Khurshid Alam Babul (football), Ashish Bhadra (football), Satyajit Das Rupu (football), Abdul Gaffar (football),Firoza Khatun (athletics), Nazia Akter Juthi (badminton), Kazi

Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal (organiser), ANM Mamun Ur Rashid (hockey), Umme Salma Rafique (organiser, posthumously) and Nurul Alam Chowdhury (organiser).

Youth and sports secretary Kazi Akhter Uddin Ahmed delivered the welcome address.