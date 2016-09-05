BSMMU doctors appointed in 2006: SC allows 111 to seek review of its previous verdict

The Appellate Division on Sunday asked 111 doctors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University to submit a summary of their arguments in four weeks to seek review of the previous verdict it had given relating to their appointments.

The apex court had in the previous verdict upheld a High Court Division verdict that had declared the appointments illegal.

Sunday’s hearing of a five-judge bench of the apex court was chaired by Chief Justice SK Sinha.

The Appellate Division also directed the BSMMU authorities, the respondents, to submit to it in six weeks the summary of its arguments on the matter.

The fresh order from the Appellate Division stalled the process initiated by BSMMU to sack 194 doctors including the review seekers until the disposal of the matter by the apex court.

The doctors were appointed by BSMMU in 2006.

Lawyers said that over 1,200 doctors had applied for 194 newly created posts of medical officers responding to BSMMU’s advertisement published in a daily on October 18, 2005.

They said 194 applicants joined BSMMU as medical officers on March 2, 2006 after getting its appointment letters.

Following a writ petition filed by Iqbal Arslan, the then secretary general of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad, the High Court Division on December 14, 2010, declared their appointments as ‘illegal’.

The review seekers include over 80 female doctors, a number of assistant and associate professors.

None of the 144 doctors, 79 of them senior physicians have been paid their salaries since March, said lawyers.