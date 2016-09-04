Syed Mustafa Siraj passes away

Noted Bengali litterateur and Sahitya Akademi winner Syed Mustafa Siraj died at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday. He was 82

He is survived by his wife, two sons and as many daughters, according to Indian media .

Siraj was admitted to a hospital on August 30 after his condition deteriorated, his son Amitabh said.

Siraj had won the Sahitya Akademi award in 1994 for his novel Aleek Manush and penned over 200 books, including some for children which were very popular.

His body would be kept at a city mortuary and later will be taken to his ancestral house at Khoshbashpur in Murshidabad where he would be buried on Monday, they said.

Though Siraj wrote for adults as well, and lately for children, he always strived to bring the scent of the soil to his works. His was a realist narrative, quite removed from the mysticism and romanticism that characterised much of contemporary Bengali literature. No self-aggrandisement, he was a master of the unsaid word.