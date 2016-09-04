Teenage girl worker gang raped in Keraniganj, 2 suspects held

A 14-year-old girl worker of a ball-pen factory at Dakhkhin Keraniganj in Dhaka was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Sunday afternoon, a day after she was gang raped allegedly by four youths, all aged between 20 and 22, near her home.

Dakhkhin Keraniganj police station duty officer Rajib Khan, referring to the case lodged with the police station by the victim, told New Age that one of the rapists, Nasir, had a romantic relation with her and he called the victim to go to a nearby area Saturday afternoon.

Later, she responded to his call and went out of her home when three of Nasir’s friends Arif, Sazzad and Moidul joined arrived there, took her to a house near her residence where the four raped her one after another for about an hour from 3:30pm.

She also alleged that the rapists also videoed the rape and threatened her to kill if she tell about her rape, the duty officer said.

The police officer said that they arrested Nasir and Arif Friday afternoon, produced them on Sunday before a Dhaka court that sent them to jail.

He said that the victim was admitted to DMCH for her medical examination on Sunday noon.

DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia said that the victim was admitted to DMCH at about 4:00pm.