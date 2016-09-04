Govt to sell rice at Tk 10 among poor

The government will distribute rice among the poor people across the country at Tk 10 per kg, said the minister for food, Qamrul Islam, on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the ministry, minister said that the cheap rated rice would be distributed among 50 lakh poor families while each family would be able to buy up to 30 kg.

Every year during five months- March, April, September, October, November the cheap rice would be provided to poor people, he said.

The prime minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the scheme at Chilmari in Kurigram on September 7, he said.