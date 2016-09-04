Politician M Abdur Rahim passes away

M Abdur Rahim, a close aide to Sheikh Mujubur Rahman, died at 11:20 this morning at the capital’s Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital. He was 86.

The president Abdul Hamid, the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin

Chowdhury, deputy speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah and chief whip ASM Feroz condoled his death and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved members of the deceased family.

His first Namaz-e-Janaza will be held this afternoon at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad, whip Iqbalur Rahim, son of Abdur Rahim, said, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Following the first janaza, the body of Rahim will be taken by a helicopter to Dinajpur where another Namaz-e-Janaza will be held on Monday before his burial at his family graveyard in at village Jalapur.

Rahim fell seek on August 4 in Dinajpur where he was getting treatment. On August 12, he was shifted to Dhaka and was admitted to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital as his condition was not improving.

Abdur Rahim was a key member of country’s constitution framing committee. He was vice-president of the Awami League after the country’s independence, when Sheikh Mujubur Rahman was the president of the party.

He left behind four daughters and his sons – former International Crimes Tribunal-1 chairman Justice M Enayetur Rahim and whip Iqbalur Rahim.