Identity of slain JMB trainer confirmed

The identity of the Neo Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Banglades trainer Murad alias Jahangir who was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with police during a raid on a ‘militant hideout’ at Rupnagar in the city’s Mirpur on Friday night, has been confirmed, claimed police.

Locals told police that the real name of Murad, who was staying on the top floor of a six-storey building in the area, was actually Zahidul Islam.

He was son of Nurul Islam, a former police sub-inspector, hailing from Chandpur area in Panchthubi union of Comilla Sadar upazila, reports United News of Bangladesh.

They said Murad’s family members went to Dhaka on Friday for his father’s treatment.

The locals denied having any idea about Murad’s militant link and only informed that he had come to the area around 4/5 months ago.

They identified him (Murad) after watching his photos on television and in newspapers.

The locals added that Murad’s father had told them that he had gone to Canada after quitting his Bangladesh Army job.

Sub-inspector Shahin of Kotowali model police station said following an order of a high official, a police team went to his village in the search of Murad’s family members. There were found only tenants at

the house.

Earlier, Murad was killed and three policemen, including the officer-in-charge of Rupnagar police station, suffered wounds during the raid on a ‘militant den’ at Rupnagar in Mirpur on Friday night.