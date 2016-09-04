Pak envoy summoned to foreign office

The foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Dhaka Samina Mehtab to protest Islamabad’s reaction over condemned 1971 war criminal Mir Quasem Ali’s execution on Saturday night.

‘We called their acting high commissioner Samina Mehtab as we consider Islamabad’s statement as direct interference to Bangladesh’s internal affairs,’ a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Samina reached the foreign office at around 3:00 pm as she was summed by additional foreign secretary Qamrul Ahsan.

Qamrul told her that Pakistan had no right to make statement on execution of a war criminal and it was breach of diplomatic norms.

In Reply, Samina informed that she would apprise her government of Bangladesh’s stance on the issue.

Pakistan foreign ministry on Saturday night claimed that Quasem was executed for the ‘alleged crimes committed before December 1971’ and termed the trial as a ‘flawed judicial process’.

‘The act of suppressing the opposition, through flawed trials, is completely against the spirit of democracy. Ever since the beginning of the trials, several international organizations, human rights

groups, and international legal figures have raised objections to the court proceedings, especially regarding fairness and transparency, as well as harassment of lawyers and witnesses representing the

accused,’ Pakistan said in its statement.