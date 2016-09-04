Bangladesh on Sunday strongly protested Pakistan’s undue reaction to the execution of war criminal Mir Quasem Ali terming it a ‘brazen interference’ in Bangladesh’s domestic affairs.

The foreign ministry here on Sunday summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Dhaka Samina Mehtab and lodged the strong protest, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘It’s completely a direct interfere in Bangladesh’s internal affairs. There’s no scope for Pakistan to comment on it,’ additional foreign secretary Kamrul Ahsan told reporters after a 20-minute meeting at his office.

He said the trial of war criminal Mir Quasem was done transparently and openly and he was given due opportunity to appeal and he availed of that.

Responding to a question, the additional secretary said, ‘You know their position and you’ve seen their statement.’

Despite Bangladesh’s repeated requests to stay away from its internal affairs, Pakistan did it again by commenting on trial of war criminals for their crimes against humanity and execution of Jamaat-e-Islami’s moneyman Mir Quasem Ali.

In a statement on Saturday night, Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs said it is deeply saddened over the execution of war criminal Mir Quasem Ali.

Pakistan claimed that Quasem was executed for the ‘alleged crimes committed before December 1971’ and termed the trial as a ‘flawed judicial process’.

‘The act of suppressing the opposition, through flawed trials, is completely against the spirit of democracy. Ever since the beginning of the trials, several international organisations, human rights groups, and international legal figures have raised objections to the court proceedings, especially regarding fairness and transparency, as well as harassment of lawyers and witnesses representing the accused,’ Pakistan said in its statement.

It said the government of Bangladesh should ‘uphold its commitment, as per the Tripartite Agreement of 1974, wherein it decided not to proceed with the trials as an act of clemency.’

However, officials in Dhaka said it is clearly ‘distorted’ version of the agreement.

‘Recriminations for political gains are counter-productive,’ the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said adding, ‘Pakistan believes that matters should be addressed with a forward looking approach in the noble spirit of reconciliation.’

Bangladesh described the trial of war criminals as people’s demand and Pakistan statement is totally against the ‘national spirit’.

Pakistan also offered deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of executed war criminal Mir Quasem.

(Updated)