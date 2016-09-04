PM distributes sports awards

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday handed over the national sports awards for the years 2010, 2011 and 2012 among 32 sportspersons and organisers for their contributions to their respective fields of sports.

The award distribution ceremony was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

Renowned sportsman, organiser and founder of Abahani Limited Sheikh Kamal has been given posthumous award for the year 2011, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The award recipients for the year 2010 are Harun-ur-Rashid (swimming), Atiqur Rahman (shooting), Mahmuda Begum, (athletics), Dewan Nazrul Hossan (gymnastics), Mizanur Rahman Manu (organiser),

ASM Ali Kabir (organiser), Takbir Hossain (swimming), Farid Khan Chowdhury, Nelly Jesmin (athletics) and Nipa Bose (athletics-mentally challenged).

The recipients for the year 2011 are Rowshan Ara Chobi (gymnastics), Kanchan Ali (boxing), Ashraf Ali (wrestling), Helena Khan Iva (volleyball), Khaled Mashud Pilot (cricket), Rabiul Islam Fatik Dutta

(bodybuilding), Jumman Lusai (hockey), Kutubuddin Ahmed Chowdhury Aksir (organiser), Ashiqur Rahman Miku (organiser) and Sheikh Kamal (sportsman/sports organiser).

The award recipients for the year 2012 are Shakib Al Hasan (cricket), Mohammad Mohsin, Khurshid Alam Babul, Abdul Gaffar, Ashish Bhadra, Satyajit Das Rupu (football), Firoza Khatun (athletics), Nazia

Akhter Joyti (badminton), Mamun-ur-Rashid (hockey), Nurul Alam Chowdhury and Kazi Rajibuddin Ahmed Chapal (organiser).

Chaired by state minister for youth and sports Biren Shikder, the function was attended, among others, by deputy minister for youth and sports Arif Khan Joy, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russel.

Youth and sports secretary Kazi Akhter Uddin Ahmed delivered the welcome address.