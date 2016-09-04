You are here: Home » National

SC stays Manna’s bail order

September 4, 2016
New Age Online
Mahmudur Rahman Manna

Mahmudur Rahman Manna. — New Age file photo

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court on Sunday stayed until October 30 the bail order issued to detained Nagarik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna in a sedition case.
A five-member bench led by chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed the order this afternoon and also asked the government to file a regular appeal against the bail order.
The court set October 30 for further hearing of the case.
Earlier on August 30, HC granted bail to Manna in the sedition case.
Manna was detained on February 24, 2015 and implicated in two cases including a sedition case for his alleged telephone conversation with Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Sadek Hossain on February 22, 2015.
The charges of provoking the army and sedition were pressed against him.

