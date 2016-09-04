Man crushed under train in Sylhet

A young man was crushed under the wheels of a speeding train at Shibbari of South Surma in Sylhet early Sunday.
The deceased is identified as Sourav Chakrabarty,28, son of Subhash Chakrabarty, a resident of Baratkhana area of the city.
Local sources said Sourav died on the spot as a Dhaka-bound ‘Parabat Express’ train hit him while he was crossing the rail track in the area at about 4:30pm, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Officer-in-charge of Sylhet government railway police station Jahangir Hossain confirmed the death.
GRP police recovered the body and sent it to Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
