Sacked Delhi minister arrested in rape case

September 4, 2016
New Age Online
Sandeep Kumar

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader of India, Sandeep Kumar.–NDTV photo

Former leader of Aam Aadmi Party of India Sandeep Kumar who was sacked by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the sex scandal, has been arrested after a 40-year-old woman filed a rape case against him on Sunday.
The victim alleged that she was drugged, raped and secretly filmed about a year ago by the Delhi lawmaker, reports NDTV.
The woman, said, she was approached by an NGO after the video became public and was advised to file a case.
‘This incident happened last year after Sandeep Kumar had become a minister. The woman has filed a complaint at Sultanpuri police station and Sandeep Kumar has been booked for rape, amongst other charges,’ said deputy commissioner of police Vikramjit Singh.
The woman has told the Delhi police that the nine-minute video that led to Kumar’s removal as Delhi’s minister for women and child development, was filmed without her knowledge after he allegedly spiked her drink and forced himself on her.
The woman is from Himachal Pradesh but has lived in Delhi for almost 20 years. She is married and has four children. She has told the police that the video is from about a year ago, when she had met Kumar because he had promised to get her a ration card.
Sandeep Kumar, 36, has denied that he is the man in the video and has alleged that he is being targeted because he is a Dalit. The Aam Aadmi Party suspended him from membership of the party this morning.
Soon after the case was registered, Kejriwal said in a tweet, ‘If the woman’s allegations are correct, this is very serious. Strongest exemplary punishment should be given to Sandeep.’
In a video message to workers earlier Kejriwal accused Kumar of ‘betraying the Aam Aadmi Party and our movement.’
‘We will never ever compromise on our core values. We will prefer to die than tolerate wrongdoings,’ Kejriwal said.
Sandeep Kumar is the third minister to be sacked by Kejriwal since his government took office in February last year.
Jitender Tomar was asked to resign as law minister after he was accused of forging his college degree. In October, Asim Ahmed Khan was removed as Minister for Food and Environment following allegations of taking a bribe from a builder.
There are six ministers in the Delhi government who hold multiple portfolios. AAP is now looking for a Dalit lawmaker to replace Sandeep Kumar.

