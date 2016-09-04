Publisher Dipon murder case mastermind held

The Detective Branch (south zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Saturday night arrested one of the masterminds of publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case from Tongi railway station area in Gazipur.

The arrestee is identified as Abdus Sabur alias Sad alias Raju alias Samad alias Shujon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police media center said Sabur is one o the masterminds of publisher Ahmedur Rashid Tutul killing attempt and Dipon murder case.

The details over the arrest will be disclosed at a press briefing at DMP media center.

Earlier on August 24 Detectives had arrested the key accused Moinul Hasan Shamim, alias Sifat, alias Samir, alias Imran, 24 from Cherag Ali market under Tongi in Gazipur.

The detainee was a youth from Sunamganj and former student of Madanmohon College in Sylhet.

He is reportedly a member of Ansar Al Islam, an Islamic religious extremist group that was previously known as Ansarullah Bangla Team.

Dipan, owner of Jagriti Publications and son of Dhaka University professor Abul Kasem Fazlul Huq, was hacked to death in his office on the second floor of Aziz supermarket at Shahbagh in the capital on October 31, 2015.

On the same day and almost at a similar time, attackers hacked Ahmed Rashid Tutul, 40, another publisher of slain blogger Avijit Roy.