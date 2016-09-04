Dipan murder mastermind on six-day remand

A Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s court on Sunday granted six-day remand for interrogating Abdus Sabur alias Saad alias Raju alias Samad alias Sujan to interrogate him in custody in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Kaisarul Haque passed the order after detective branch inspector Bahauddin Faruqi produced the suspected mastermind of Dipan murder and murder attempt to Ahmedur Rashid Tutul before the court.

Bahauddin Faruqi had sought 10-day remand.

The Detective Branch (south zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested Sabur at Tongi railway station area in Gazipur.

Sabur is one of the masterminds of publisher Ahmedur Rashid Tutul killing attempt and Dipon murder case.

Earlier on August 24 Detectives had arrested the key accused Moinul Hasan Shamim, alias Sifat, alias Samir, alias Imran, 24 from Cherag Ali market under Tongi in Gazipur.

The detainee was a youth from Sunamganj and former student of Madanmohon College in Sylhet.

He is reportedly a member of Ansar Al Islam, an Islamic religious extremist group that was previously known as Ansarullah Bangla Team.

Dipan, owner of Jagriti Publications and son of Dhaka University professor Abul Kasem Fazlul Huq, was hacked to death in his office on the second floor of Aziz supermarket at Shahbagh in the capital on October 31, 2015.

On the same day and almost at a similar time, attackers hacked Ahmed Rashid Tutul, 40, another publisher of slain blogger Avijit Roy.