You are here: Home » National

Mir Quasem buried at Manikganj

September 4, 2016 9:39 am·0 commentsViews: 4
New Age Online
Mir Quasem Ali

Mir Quasem Ali

Mir Quasem burial

UNB photo

War crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali, who was executed on Saturday night, was buried at his family graveyard at Chala village of Harirampur in Manikganj early Sunday.
Witnesses said around 2:45am the ambulance that carried the body of Mir Quasem reached at his village house while his family members received it.
Later around 3:30am Quasem was buried at their family graveyard after namaj e janaja.
Earlier on Saturday Quasem was hanged at 10:30pm while three ambulances, one of which carried his body at about 12:30am started for his village home in Manikganj under tight security where all preparations were taken to bury him.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Mir Quasem Ali’s petition seeking review of its verdict upholding his death sentence for war crimes.
The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on November 02, 2014 had sentenced Mir Quasem, the Al-Badr chief in the port city of Chittagong in 1971, to death.
Later on November 30, 2014, he had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the death penalty.
Known as a notorious Al-Badr commander in 1971, Mir Quasem committed various war crimes in the port city of Chittagong and particularly at a torture cell he ran in the Dalim Hotel.
He was sentenced to death for abducting and killing teenage freedom fighter Jasim Uddin in confinement at Dalim Hotel based torture cell and dumping his body in the Karnaphuli River.
In recent years he emerged as a business and media tycoon and ran business establishments of Jamaat.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. BNP’s movement to produce nothing: AL Awami League presidium members Mohammad Nasim and Obaidul Quader on Friday said that the BNP’s ‘so-called movement’ would not be...
  2. Govt facing obstacles for holding war criminals’ trial: PM Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday extended her heartiest greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of the holy Ramadan,...
  3. Salah Uddin to appeal against denial of bail Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Salah Uddin Ahmed, now undergoing treatment in court custody at a Shillong hospital in Meghlaya in...
  4. BNP calls hartal for today The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has announced a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for today, keeping Dhaka and Chittagong cities out of its...
  5. Khaleda Zia would surrender to court politely, hopes PM Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her hope that Khaleda Zia would surrender to the court politely to comply with...
  6. Former MP Sakhawat seeks bail, hearing Feb 12 Detained war crimes accused and former lawmaker with tickets of both Jamaat-e-Islami and Bangladesh Nationalist Party Sakhawat Hossain on Sunday...
  7. Shibir man killed in city ‘shootout’ with cops A member of Islami Chhatra Shibir, student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, was killed in an alleged encounter with police in the...
  8. Sec 144 imposed in Gazipur, BNP vows hold rally at any cost Local administration in Gazipur on Friday imposed section 144 of the CrPC restricting any kind of public gatherings over Gazipur...
  9. Khaleda asked to be present in court on Sept 22 A special judge’s court in Dhaka on Wednesday asked Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia and others to appear before...
  10. No chance for terrorists to raise their ugly heads: Minister Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said law enforcement agencies will not allow militants or terrorists to raise their...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement