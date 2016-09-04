Mir Quasem buried at Manikganj

War crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali, who was executed on Saturday night, was buried at his family graveyard at Chala village of Harirampur in Manikganj early Sunday.

Witnesses said around 2:45am the ambulance that carried the body of Mir Quasem reached at his village house while his family members received it.

Later around 3:30am Quasem was buried at their family graveyard after namaj e janaja.

Earlier on Saturday Quasem was hanged at 10:30pm while three ambulances, one of which carried his body at about 12:30am started for his village home in Manikganj under tight security where all preparations were taken to bury him.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Mir Quasem Ali’s petition seeking review of its verdict upholding his death sentence for war crimes.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on November 02, 2014 had sentenced Mir Quasem, the Al-Badr chief in the port city of Chittagong in 1971, to death.

Later on November 30, 2014, he had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the death penalty.

Known as a notorious Al-Badr commander in 1971, Mir Quasem committed various war crimes in the port city of Chittagong and particularly at a torture cell he ran in the Dalim Hotel.

He was sentenced to death for abducting and killing teenage freedom fighter Jasim Uddin in confinement at Dalim Hotel based torture cell and dumping his body in the Karnaphuli River.

In recent years he emerged as a business and media tycoon and ran business establishments of Jamaat.